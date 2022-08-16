Judge is accused of sexual harassment within the forum and on social networks

posted on 08/15/2022 16:26



(credit: reproduction)

The labor judge of São Paulo, Marcos Scalercio, who is also a professor in a preparatory course for a public contest, was denounced for sexual harassment by at least 10 women between 2014 and 2020. The first complaints against him were made in an online forum to contest, when three women got together and took the case to Me Too Brasil, a non-profit organization that offers free legal assistance to victims of sexual violence and harassment.

Scalercio is a substitute judge at the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 2nd Region, based in São Paulo, and a professor of substantive and procedural labor law at a famous preparatory course for public competitions.

Among the 10 women who denounced the professor are a TRT employee, a lawyer, a law intern, six students from the Damásio prep course and a law professor.





In the account of one of the victims of the teacher who teaches in cram schools for public competition, the woman says that the teacher locked himself with her in his office. “He grabbed me without my consent and repeatedly tried to kiss me,” she says.

Another Scalercio student says that the teacher promised the victim that he would review her evidence via Skype, but that when he got on the call, the labor judge was naked and masturbating. In another case, a woman says she was grabbed by the magistrate, who threatened the victim saying she had no evidence.

The National Council of Justice (CNJ), in Brasília, and the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), in São Paulo, investigate the three charges against the judge, respectively, in the administrative and criminal spheres.

*Internship under the supervision of Andreia Castro