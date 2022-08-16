Judge orders Twitter to hand over ex-executive documents to Elon Musk | Technology

O twitter will have to give Elon Musk documents of a former executive of the company that the billionaire claims that he played an important role in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a decision by the US Court this Monday.

The bots and fake Twitter accounts have become a central issue in the fight in which Musk is asked by the social network to honor the company’s acquisition by 44 billion dollars.

Twitter was ordered to gather, review and produce documents from former general director of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour, according to a ruling by Judge Kathaleen McCormick.

Representatives for the company and Musk did not immediately comment on the matter.

Beykpour, who left Twitter in April after the social network accepted the deal proposed by Musk, was described by the billionaire’s defense as one of the executives “most closely involved” with determining the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Representatives for Beykpour did not return Reuters requests for comment.

The judge, however, denied Musk’s request to have access to 21 other people who have relevant information.

musk accused Twitter of fraud for giving wrong information about the actual number of active users on the platform, something that the Twitter denies.