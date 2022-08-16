Juliano Cazarré shows his baby after emergency surgery

Actor Juliano Cazarré’s wife shows her baby in the ICU and he explains what happened

The actor Juliano Cazarre shared with fans a very delicate moment that has been going through in his personal life. The artist and his wife recently became parents for the fifth time. He is married to the biologist and journalist Letícia Cazarré. The youngest of the family was born on June 21, in a maternity hospital in São Paulo. The baby came into the world with a rare heart disease known as Ebstein’s Anomaly.

Due to the heart problem, she underwent surgery shortly after birth. The little girl, named Maria Guilhermina, spent more than a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. At the beginning of August, the baby was discharged and can leave the hospital. The moment was greatly celebrated by the actor and his family.

Even with the discharge, the parents chose to remain with the newborn in the capital of São Paulo. However, this weekend, the baby had to return to the hospital. The doctors observed a drop in the newborn’s saturation and, therefore, Maria Guilhermina returned to the ICU. The team even performed a procedure called catheterization on the baby.

On this Father’s Day Sunday, Juliano Cazarre revealed that her daughter needed another surgical intervention. “Maria Guilhermina had complications yesterday and ended up needing emergency surgery this morning. The surgery was successful, thank God and the Beneficência Portuguesa team, especially Dr Rodrigo Freire,” wrote the actor.

The artist who plays the pawn Alcides, in the soap opera “Pantanal”, said that he had planned a very special Sunday with his family. “I brought the older ones by car to São Paulo, so we could all spend Father’s Day together and Inácio’s birthday, which is today. But the good God, in his fathomless designs, wanted things to turn out differently,” he explained.

In a photo published by Dad, he poses next to his wife and four heirs. Vicente is their firstborn and is 11 years old. Inácio, the birthday boy of the week, turned 10. Gaspar, who appears on his dad’s lap, is three years old and little Maria Madalena, in her mother’s arms, is only a year old.

“I humbly ask for the prayers of all of you, for Guilhermina’s recovery and for Letícia and I continue with strength and serenity to fight for her. Thanks. May God return so much charity from you to us.” Juliano Cazarre. This morning, Leticia showed family fans a new click of the baby receiving care in the ICU. “God takes care of everything,” Mom declared.

