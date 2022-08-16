Juliano Cazarré’s wife updates her daughter’s status: ‘God takes care of everything’ | celebrities



Juliano Cazarré says his daughter had to undergo emergency surgery on Father’s DayPlayback / Instagram

Rio – Juliano Cazarré and his wife have shared the hospital process of their daughter, Maria Guilhermina, on social media, the child was born with a rare congenital heart disease and his condition had several updates over the weekend. This Monday (15), Letícia Cazarré published a story showing her daughter still hospitalized, with the caption “God takes care of everything”.

The last update of the newborn’s picture was on the actor’s instagram. When celebrating Father’s Day, Cazarré announced this Sunday (14) that the baby had to undergo emergency surgery during the night. “Guilhermina is fine, sedated, but the first tests are quite positive”, reassured her followers.

Maria Guilhermina had returned to the ICU last Friday due to a drop in saturation, according to her mother and journalist. Now, Vicente’s parents, Inácio, Gaspar, Maria Madalena and Maria Guilhermina ask their fans and friends for prayers and strength.