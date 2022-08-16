Justice condemns Dani Calabresa to pay R$ 15 thousand for homophobic offense

The São Paulo Justice condemned the comedians Dani Calabresa and Bento Ribeiro to compensate the social columnist Marcelo Bandeira in R$ 15 thousand.

Dani and Bento were presenters of “Furo MTV”, a satirical news program on MTV Brasil, and, in 2011, they commented on a gaffe committed by presenter Claudete Troiano, of the program “Manhã Gazeta”, on TV Gazeta.

Bandeira participated in a part of the program and was called by the comedians “the fag who works with her” and “homosexual helper”.

Claiming to have been humiliated and ridiculed, the columnist filed a lawsuit against the comedians and the broadcaster demanding compensation for moral damages of R$ 272,500.

“The required [Dani e Bento] have an aggressive, pejorative attitude and often act with prejudice towards homosexuals, obese and ugly people”, said the columnist’s defense.

Dani Calabresa told the court that, at the time of the events, “television content, especially humor, that involved the issue of sexual orientation was common and accepted in our society.”

“Faggot was a totally accepted expression at the time”, he declared.

The comedian said that the humorous content never “discredited or denigrated” the columnist. “It must be borne in mind that humor, in addition to being marked by relaxation, uses exaggeration, hyperbole, the obvious, the absurd as tools.”

According to his lawyers, there was no discrimination. “Reprovability regarding its content is restricted to the one who hears it, and it is not up to the Judiciary to make a value judgment in order to apply a sanction to the artist, under penalty of censorship.”

Bento told the Justice that he had no interference with the program’s content, acting merely as a presenter of what the scriptwriters elaborated, and also cited freedom of expression.

Abril, the owner of MTV Brasil, said that the program’s content could be considered in bad taste, “but there was no personal attack with the purpose of offending the columnist”. According to Abril, there was “a satirical approach developed from the personal and public characteristics of the protagonists” of the Gazeta program.

“If there is a satirical TV show, nothing more is expected of it than satire, and this style of humor cannot be interpreted as an offense for the simple isolated use of popularly adopted slang.”

Judge Daniela de Paula did not accept the argument. “Evidently, the treatment given to the author [do processo] it’s offensive. Terms such as ‘faggot’ reveal abhorrence of the sexual orientation of homosexual people,” he said in the ruling.

“Although the defendants claim that the statements were jocular and not intended to offend, the comments directed at the author constituted a notorious ridicule of his identity. Homoaffectivity, historically marginalized, must be protected from degrading behavior.”

In addition to the comedians, the broadcaster was also ordered to pay the amount of compensation together.

They can still appeal the decision.