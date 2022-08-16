Justice determines removal of panel from Conceição viaduct in Porto Alegre

The Electoral Court considered the billboard installed near the Conceição viaduct, on the blind gable of a building in downtown Porto Alegre, to be irregular electoral propaganda. In the late afternoon of this Monday, the judge of the 113th Electoral Zone of the Capital, Márcio André Keppler Fraga, issued the decision that forces the company Life Mídias Urbanas, responsible for the installation, to remove the panel, as well as the others placed by the city. , such as on Benjamin Constant Avenue, that contain the same content.

According to the decision, the deadline for removing the material is 24 hours. In addition, it provides for the company to present the documentation regarding the contracting of the service, such as who made the contract for the service. In addition, the judge granted the sending of the action to the Electoral Public Ministry for evaluation of other measures. The magistrate, as stated in the decision, understood that the use of the expression “You decide”, at the top of the billboard, “is too symptomatic, especially in the spatial and temporal context” of the proximity of the electoral campaign.

The action was filed as a Notice of Irregularity in Electoral Propaganda (Nipe) so that it could be judged more quickly, in the first instance, but without providing for a fine. “The fine can only be applied in the case of representation by electoral propaganda. For this reason, it sends it to the MPE so that it can take the measure it deems appropriate in this regard, moving its own action for this purpose”, explains the lawyer who represented the petitioner, Bruno Weber. do Amaral. In an action of its own, which can be brought by the MPE, the electoral law provides for a collection of BRL 5 to BRL 15,000.

Earlier, to Estadão, the company Life reported waiting for the end of the rains for the panel to be removed. Still without revealing who paid for the advertising, the owner of the media company, Leonardo Zigon, said that the building’s manager asked for the removal without opposition from the advertiser. “On payment, the condominium will receive the rental amount for the days that the screen remains on display, according to the current lease agreement, and the advertiser does not claim reimbursement for any expenses related to the costs it had”, he said.





The panel, which generated controversy and reverberated on social media, links leftist parties to drug trafficking and the PCC. In addition, he mentions the 7th of September, the date on which acts throughout the country are planned. The action was brought by Juliano Roso, who is vice president of the federation that involves PT, PCdoB and PV, last Friday.