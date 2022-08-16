Lamb Island: the mysteries that gave rise to the newest micronation candidate

Isle of Lamb

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Lamb Island in Scotland is a place of natural beauty, myths and legends

It is said that when Robert Louis Stevenson wrote the classic adventure book The Treasure Islandhe was inspired by visits he made as a child to the Isle of Fidra, which is part of a cluster of three rocky outcrops in the estuary of the River Forth, off the coast of Scotland.

But young Stevenson was unaware of the myths, legends and mysteries attributed to another estuary island near the town of North Berwick.

Located just 1.9 km east of Fidra, the island known as Lamb (“Lamb”) has always attracted little attention, save for kayakers, occasional birders and wildlife volunteers.

But it could turn out to be a real-life treasure island. At least, that’s what its exotic owner suggests – the legendary, charismatic and controversial mystic Uri Geller, famous for bending spoons on television in the 1970s.

