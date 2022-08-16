Landim says that future stadium will be for ‘at least 100 thousand’

In a video circulating on social media, Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, promises fans that the club’s future stadium will have a capacity for “at least 100,000”. The chat was recorded in the game against Athletico-PR, last Sunday, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

In the images, the president approaches the stands and soon hears the request of a fan: “Open the pix. We will pay for our stadium”. Landim responds that the club is “working to get the land”.

The red-black then says: “We don’t deserve a stadium with less than 100 thousand, no”, and the president agrees: “My friend, you took away from here [aponta para a boca]. There will be at least 100,000. Maracanã is for small game”.

The possibility had already been put on the table during an interview with Rodrigo Dunshee, Vice President General and Legal, in an interview with “Charla Podcast”, a few days ago.

As recently published by Rodrigo Mattos, columnist for UOL Esporte, Flamengo traces some paths to have its own stadium, and the idea is that it will be from 80 thousand seats. There are, however, those who defend an even larger arena, with a capacity for 110,000 people.

The priority currently is the Gasometer area, in downtown Rio, which belongs to the Porto Maravilha Real Estate Fund, managed by Caixa Econômica Federal. But there are other alternatives under consideration.

In the case of the Gasómetro land, Rubro-Negro is waiting for a study by Caixa to find out the amount to be paid for the area. A calculation has already been made that, in principle, the land houses a stadium with a capacity for at least 80,000 people. For this, a fairly vertical construction will have to be made.