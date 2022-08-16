Larissa Manoela comments on what it was like to get pregnant in ‘Beyond Illusion’

Larissa Manoela is nostalgic for the last week of “Além da Illusion” (TV Globo) and shared several behind-the-scenes clicks of the soap opera that is on its final stretch for the premiere of “Mar do Sertão”. Her character is going to get pregnant and the actress talked about how her characterization was after a follower asked for “treats” from pregnant Isadora.

“Now that you already know about the little belly, photo in the insta feed later here, there are many. This moment deserves attention and will be surprising”, replied Larissa.

“Seeing me pregnant was crazy. Isadora mom was a biju”, added the actress.

“Officially, the soap opera is ending. We entered the last week of Beyond the Illusion”, said the actress before sharing several backstage clicks.

Among the publications, Larissa Manoela said that this week will be full of “big surprises” in the soap opera.

She also said that she has a folder in her cell phone’s photo gallery with more than 5,000 clicks: “I’ll never be able to post them all. Who knows, maybe one day? so many records, memories and remembrances.”

Children in real life?

Recently Larissa Manoela, 21, and André Luiz Frambach, 25, started dating, and the actor already has plans for the future with his beloved.

Attending the “Criança Esperança” meson, on TV Globo’s schedule during today’s “Meeting”, he commented on the text he wrote to his father yesterday, on Father’s Day.

“Family base is everything, I always tell them that. If one day I can be a father… Today I found a wonderful woman who I believe will be an amazing mother. If one day I can be like her these two, just like my in-laws, I will be fulfilled in my life”, said the actor to Patrícia Poeta.

André Luiz and Larissa met during the recording of “Modo Avião” (Netflix). However, at the time, the two were dating. While Larissa Manoela had a relationship with Leo Cidade, the actor was dating Rayssa Bratilieri.

Friends, in 2021, met again and felt an atmosphere, but they dispensed with dating, as they were at different times. They made the relationship official a few weeks ago.