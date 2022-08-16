Last day! Punta Cana with All Inclusive flights from R$5,239 per person

Punta Cana has 50 km of paradisiacal beaches bathed by the Caribbean Sea. And on Zarpo’s Anniversary we find packages with flights plus accommodation in the All Inclusive Ocean El Faro and Ocean Blue & Sand Resort from R$10,478 per couple, that is, R$5,239 per person in double accommodation.

The installment is up to 8 interest-free installments and, if you prefer, on the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without air tickets and without additional fees at the closing of the purchase.

The offers are part of Zarpo’s birthday, which has been extended and is in the last few hours to guarantee the best prices! These are hotels and resorts with up to 45% OFF, in addition to extra discounts for booking flights. Check out all the participants of the promo here and read more details about accommodation in Punta Cana below.

Ocean El Faro

Packages from R$10,478 per couple, that is, R$5,239 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

On the edge of Uvero Alto Beach, the Ocean El Faro is an All Inclusive Resort and has 10 bars, ice cream parlor, cafeteria and eight restaurants. Leisure activities include four swimming pools, a lazy river, a water park for children, two tennis courts and a sports court, bowling alleys, theater, disco, casino, beach activities, kids club and teen club. At an additional cost, it is possible to have fun with motorized water sports and a diving center, or relax at the Despacio Spa Center.

The published prices are for the Junior Suite, with capacity for two adults and two babies up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights”, after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another occupancy option, go to The Zarpo resort page.

Ocean Blue & Sand Resort

Packages from R$10,511 per couple, that is, R$5,255 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

In Punta Cana, the Ocean Blue & Sand Resort is on the edge of Bávaro Beach. At the All-Inclusive, there are eight restaurants, including two buffet-style, a steakhouse and five à la carte. There are also 11 bars around the property. Leisure has two outdoor swimming pools, a diving center, sports courts, climbing wall, bowling alley, kids’ and teens’ club, casino, theater with nightly shows and nightclubs. To relax, the Despacio Spa is the right place: at an additional cost, health and beauty treatments, massages, sauna and beauty salon are offered.

The published prices are for the Junior Suite, with capacity for two adults and two babies up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add flights for children, it is necessary to click on “Change flights”, after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated, with no change in the value of the hosting. To choose another occupancy option, go to The Zarpo resort page.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!