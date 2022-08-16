Lawyer Withdraws Money to Pay Bills

Psychologist Nathalia de Castro Teixeira, 25, lives in Atibaia (SP) and needs to withdraw money from her savings account to pay for medical appointments, her card bill and her internet bill. While she doesn’t find a place in her field of training, she is taking a temp job to earn some money.

In July, Brazilians withdrew more money than they deposited in savings accounts. The “loss” of savings was R$ 12.663 billion, according to BC (Central Bank) data. There were BRL 290.421 billion in deposits compared to BRL 303.084 billion in withdrawals. The BC survey does not say how much of this money was taken for other applications or for monthly expenses.

Pay card and medical appointment

Teixeira lives in Atibaia (SP) and also needs to withdraw money from savings accounts to pay his bills. As she was an intern, Teixeira says that she has had to use the savings money at other times, but that this year the situation got worse.

Teixeira was doing an internship in psychology, the contract ended and she became unemployed. At the time, she enlisted the help of her parents to pay the bills. As she has not yet found a vacancy in her area, she is temporarily working as a census taker for the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), a professional who collects data for the Brazilian demographic census.

Today, savings money is used to pay for credit cards, the internet and medical appointments, as the account does not close at the end of the month. Teixeira has no health insurance.

“I had in mind that I would end up using the savings while I was unemployed, but now that I’m working temporarily I think that a part of what I earn I really need to save to replace what I spent”, says Teixeira.

Despite this desire, he is unable to save a specific amount in savings. It has an automatic application to the current account, but it is soon consumed by the accounts.

Meanwhile, he is studying and improving himself to get a place in the field of psychology, a course he graduated from earlier this year.

Lawyer withdraws from savings to pay market

A 34-year-old lawyer from Porto Alegre (RS), who declined to be identified, has also been using savings money to pay the bills since June this year. She is self-employed and is experiencing difficulties receiving payments from her clients. In addition, after the pandemic, the customer base has been decreasing.

He made a withdrawal of R$ 1,000 in savings in June and is still using that money to pay the bills. The lawyer says that she keeps the savings because she is autonomous and has a reserve for tighter moments, like the one she is living today. Before the current phase, she says she can’t remember the last time she needed to use savings money to pay basic bills.

In addition to using savings money, she and her husband, who is also a lawyer, had to lower their standard of living to cut expenses and close the month with all bills paid.

In the market, he decided not to buy soy oil anymore — the package went from R$8 to R$10 in two weeks in the market where he usually makes purchases. The lawyer is also switching product brands, such as rice, to save money.

The couple used to take at least one trip a year, but they haven’t made any this year and they don’t have any travel plans in the next few months because the financial situation is still tough.

The lawyer says she wants to replace the R$ 1,000 she took from her savings account, but she doesn’t know when she will be able to do that, as she continues to use the money saved.

Matter of survival

Gabriela Chaves, economist and CEO of NoFront, a platform with the objective of promoting the financial empowerment of the black community, says that the outflow of resources from savings was driven by “survival”.

Despite having registered deflation in July (-0.68%), food inflation is still high, which makes life difficult for Brazilians, according to Chaves.

Chaves says that the new Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 until the end of the year should not alleviate the situation much and help people save money again in savings. The R$200 more should also be used to pay basic bills, according to Chaves.

In 2020, when the government paid Emergency Aid, savings had record deposits, but the scenario back there was different. Inflation closed the year 2020 with a high of 4.52%. Today it accumulates a high of 10.07% in the last 12 months until July, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).