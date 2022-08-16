Learn about the humiliation suffered by the indigenous woman who represented Marlon Brando at the Oscars – Cultura

Almost 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather took the stage of Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando to talk about the representation of Native Americans in Hollywood films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized to her for the abuse she suffered.

The Academy Museum said on Monday that it would host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on September 17.

When Marlon Brandon won the best actor award for The GodfatherLittlefeather, wearing a suede dress and loafers, took the stage, becoming the first Native American woman to do so in the Oscar. She rejected the statuette from presenters Roger Moore and Liv Ullman, visibly embarrassed.

In a 60-second speech, she explained that Brando could not accept the award due to “treatment of Native Americans by the film industry“. Some in the audience booed her. John Wayne, who was backstage at the time and known for his Western films, was furious.

O 1973 Oscars was held at the same time as the two-month American Indian Movement occupation in Wounded Knee, South Dakota. In the years since, Littlefeather has said that she was mocked, discriminated against and personally attacked for her brief Oscar appearance.

In making the announcement, the Academy Museum shared a letter sent June 18 to Littlefeather by David Rubin, president of the academy, about that iconic Oscar moment.

Rubin called Littlefeather’s speech “a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the need for respect and the importance of human dignity.”

“The abuse you suffered because of that statement was unwarranted,” Rubin wrote. “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable. For a long time, the courage you showed went unrecognized. For that, we offer our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”