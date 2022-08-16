list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or

France Football magazine released 30 names of players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. The Argentine Messi, who has seven awards, does not appear on the list. And neither the Brazilian Neymar. With that, we brought the main 25 names, check it out:

25 – Courtois

The 30-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper is first on the list. The player was featured with the Champions League title with the Spanish team.

24 – Salah

The 30-year-old Liverpool striker is one of the English team’s top players, and one of the nominees for the Ballon d’Or.

23 – Joshua Kimmich

The 27-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder is another nominee.

22 – Alexander Arnold

The 23-year-old Liverpool right-back was also nominated.

21 – Lewandowski

Current Barcelona forward Lewandowski, 33, has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or. He was Europe’s top scorer in the 2021/22 season.

20 – Bernardo Silva

The 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder was one of the highlights in the team and was nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

19 – Vinícius Júnior

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward was also nominated. He was one of the highlights of Real Madrid champions of the Champions League, scoring the title goal.

18 – Luis Diaz

The 25-year-old Liverpool forward is also on the Ballon d’Or list.

17 – Benzema

Real Madrid forward Benzema, 34, is one of the top candidates for the Ballon d’Or. The player was one of the main players in the Champions League and the second-highest scorer in Europe last season.

16 – Fabinho

Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder was also nominated for the award.

15 – Heung Min-Son

The Tottenham striker is 30 years old and is one of the players nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

14 – Casemiro

The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, and champion of the Champions League with Real Madrid, was also nominated for the award.

13 – Phil Foden

The 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

12 – Harry Kane

The 29-year-old Tottenham striker and one of the main names in the English national team, is another name on the list.

11 – Sadio Mané

The 30-year-old Bayern forward was also nominated for the award.

10 – Darwin Nunez

The 23-year-old Liverpool forward is one of the best names in European football and nominated for the award.

9 – Kevin de Bruyne

The Belgian and City midfielder is 31 years old and has also been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

8 – Sebastien Haller

The 28-year-old Borussia forward was one of the team’s highlights last season and was nominated for the award.

7 – Modric

The Real Madrid midfielder, champion of the Champions, Modric is 36 years old and has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

6 – Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese, who is going through a bad phase at Manchester United, is 37 years old and was also nominated for the award.

5 – Antonio Rudiger

The Chelsea defender is 29 years old, and is one of the names that appear on the list of nominees.

4 – João Cancelo

The Manchester City winger is 28 years old, is one of the best names in European football, and was nominated for the award.

3 – Erling Haaland

The 22-year-old striker, who joined City, is on the list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or.

2 – Mbappe

The PSG and France forward was also nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

1 – Virgil Van Dijk

The 31-year-old Liverpool defender was one of the highlights of the team and is one of the nominees for the award.