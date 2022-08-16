Lo Mana called to professional and lacks Corinthians in decision in the U-20

This Monday, Corinthians enters the field to face América-MG, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. For the duel, coach Danilo does not have the right-back Léo Mana, who was called by Vítor Pereira to compose the training of the professional team this Monday.

The trend is for the 18-year-old to be listed for next Wednesday’s game against Atlético Goianiense, for the Copa do Brasil. For the duel, in Mana’s position, Timão does not have Bruno Méndez, who has already played for another team in the competition, and should not have Rafael Ramos, who was injured in the match against Palmeiras.

It is worth remembering that Léo Mana is a frequent part of the training of the professional team and has already been listed for the bench on two occasions, both under the command of coach Vítor Pereira. He has yet to make his first-team debut.

Timão faces Atlético Goianiense this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. To qualify, the Parque São Jorge team needs to reverse the two-goal advantage built by the Goiás team in the first leg.

