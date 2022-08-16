Lobão retires political speech and makes a powerful show in SP – 08/15/2022 – Illustrated

Celebrating four decades of phonographic career, since it appeared in the market with the edition of the LP “Cena de Cinema”, from 1982, Lobão premiered on Saturday night the tour “O Magma do Rock”, shared with a duo of musicians The Volcanos.

And it would not be an exaggeration to say that, in at least a decade, this is the best show by the composer, who came from a succession of shows that were basically based on his political positioning.

Since appearing in the media, 40 years ago, as a singer-songwriter capable of making hits with the same poetic and radio force as his generational colleagues, Lobão has always aligned the noise of his controversies and fights with the weight of great songs that to the popular imagination.

The singer scored hits like “Me Chama”, “Rádio Blá”, “Noite e Dia” and “Vida Bandida”, all paraded in the script that combined hits, covers and little-heard B-sides over the last two decades in which he was on the sidelines of the phonographic market, while he fought with the police, with the metalheads who threw cans at him in the second edition of Rock in Rio and with colleagues such as Caetano Veloso, Chico Buarque and Herbert Vianna.

The B-sides came, essentially, from albums like “Noite”, from 1998, “A Vida é Doce”, from 1999, and “Canções Dentro da Noite Escura”, from 2005, as good as they were little heard by the public, which rehearsed a reunited with the musician in 2007, when he joined the phonographic series “Acústico MTV”. Critic of the format, the singer not only burned his tongue but also made one of the best projects of the series, garnering a Latin Grammy nomination.

The singer picked up obscure songs like “Sozinha Minha”, “O Samba da Caixa Preta”, “Mais uma Vez” and “A Gente Vai se Amar”, with the same confidence that he took to himself songs from bands like Engenheiros do Hawaii, with “Toda Forma de Poder”, Legião Urbana, with “Eu Sei”, and Beatles, to the sound of “Help!”.

Much of this confidence was also due to the fact that the musician, one of the best of his generation, guaranteed himself on the guitar and gave space to the heavy sound of Guto Passos’ bass and Armando Cardoso’s drums.

The trio produced a dirty garage sound, which valued softer themes, such as “O Trem Azul”, as well as works interpreted in the inspiration of symphonic rock, such as “Cais”, both pearls of the historic album “Clube da Esquina”, from 1972. .

The fact is that, over the last two decades, music has taken a back seat in the singer’s career, who has become a media figure as a phrasist, activist and political critic of the Lula and Dilma Rousseff governments, both of the PT, with attacks virulent that even reached colleagues like Maria Gadú and Mano Brown.

His massive support for Dilma’s impeachment and the presidential candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, then from the PSL, gave the artist a period of almost artistic inertia, with canceled shows and uninspired tours. Although he withdrew his support for the government of Jair Bolsonaro in his first year, the singer was already persona non grata on the left and he became frowned upon by the far right.

At 60 years of age and with an unprecedented serenity in his interviews and public statements, the musician took the stage of the Bradesco theater with a meek speech and without direct attacks on Lula or Bolsonaro, who lead the polls of voting intentions in the presidential race. . The singer saved his political speech to transform “O Rock Errou”, the song that gave the title to his 1986 album, into a kind of mea culpa, with speeches against religious fundamentalism. But he stopped there.

Very different from the musician who changed the verses of the classic “Vida Bandida” to “Dilma Bandida”, but also very far from the singer who, during a broadcast of the extinct Domingão do Faustão program, on TV Globo, campaigned for the then candidate Lula breaking the rules defined by the Electoral Court.

On the contrary, Lobão assumed a persona that was then erased and that resurfaced in the pandemic during the production of his great project “Canções de Quarantine” – that of a great musician.

On stage at the Bradesco Theater, Lobão not only showed that his voice gained new vigor when interpreting classics such as “Revanche”, in honor of his friend Elza Soares, but also proved to be one of the best musicians in the country when he emulated, armed only with a guitar. electric, a rock-country symphony to the sound of “Disparada”, in allusion to the tropicalist sound of the Mutantes.

From the opening number, “Canos Silenciosos”, to the closing number before the encore, to the sound of “Rádio Blá”, the musician waved to the audience, showing that he would not deprive himself of using his arsenal of hits. And so it went, from popular hits such as “Décadenve avec Élégance”, “Vou te Levar” and “Por Tudo que For”, to titles known by the most hardened fans, such as “El Desdichado II”, “A Queda” and “People will love each other”. It was with them that the musician made many people happy.

Although he ignored the repertoire of “O Rigor e a Misericórdia”, one of his best albums, released in 2016, the singer still rummaged through his trunk to look for “Das Tripas Coração”, “O Jogo Não Valeu” and “Ronaldo Foi pra Guerra”. “, but nothing had as much effect as the infallible “Psychedelic Hearts”, which proved that his arsenal remains infallible, which does not redeem him from more banal interpretations, such as that of “Time doesn’t stop”.

With “O Magma do Rock”, Lobão showed that he is still capable of showing himself to be one of the most important names in Brazilian rock, living up to the noise it produces, especially when it focuses political discourse on songs that have always spoken for themselves.