London has the first confirmed case of monkeypox

The Health Department of Londrina called a press conference on the morning of this Tuesday (16) to announce the first confirmed case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the city.

The patient is a 31-year-old male who sought care at a UBS after experiencing symptoms of the disease and skin rashes.

Felippe Machado, responsible for the Health portfolio, said at the press conference that the patient is still under monitoring, but is doing well. He is in isolation at home and accompanied by SMS professionals, as well as the people he had contact with.

Confirmation of monkeypox came after the results of tests. The patient has a history of traveling around the country, but it was not possible to identify the source of transmission.

Currently, Londrina is investigating another 12 suspected cases of monkeypox. In Paraná, there are 52 confirmed cases of the disease in Curitiba, Araucaria, Maringá and Cascavel. There are still another 93 suspected cases awaiting results.

community transmission

The first case in Londrina is probably caused by community transmission of the disease, as already stated by the Ministry of Health throughout the country.

“This applies to all places that confirm a positive case and that cannot identify the index case, that is, who transmitted the virus,” Machado explained.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus, which is transmitted when people come into close contact with respiratory secretions, air droplets, or personal items from patients infected with smallpox.

Known symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, exhaustion, skin lesions and redness. To avoid widespread contagion, the patient must be isolated for 21 days until the skin lesions disappear.

