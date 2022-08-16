Los Angeles firefighters release images of bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter at awards ceremony

Vanessa Bryant was so shocked by the testimony that she burst into tears.

On Saturday (August 13), it was informed that the deputy, Doug Johnson, testified in the case against Los Angeles officials. Vanessa Bryant sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her husband’s bodies, Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna. During his testimony, Rep. Johnson stated that he was ordered to photograph the bodies of a superior.

Additionally, he claimed he only took 25 photos, but another employee claimed he took nearly 100. While many were disappointed with his actions, Johnson stated that he had no regrets about what he had done and would do it again if circumstances presented themselves. On the second day of the trial, it was revealed that a Los Angeles firefighter was also responsible for distributing the gruesome footage.

Luella Weireter, a former emergency medical technician and wife of a Los Angeles firefighter, testified on Friday to tell what had happened. She stated that in February 2020, she attended the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California’s Golden Mike Awards. While there, Weireter witnessed Tony Imbrendaa Los Angeles County firefighter, sharing images of the deceased with his colleagues.

Weireter went into more detail, explaining what she heard someone say after seeing the footage. “I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burned body and now I’m about to eat it,” Luella remembered the person stating.

According to CNN, after the declaration of Luella Weireter, Vanessa was seen shedding tears as she rocked back and forth with her head in her hands. Two weeks after the awards ceremony, the former coach drove to a Malibu fire station and filed a complaint with a battalion chief.

