Lotofcil 2599, Quina 5924, Lotomania 2352: check the numbers (15/8) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Monday (15/8) the contests Lotofcil 2599, Quina 5924, Lotomania 2352 and Super Sete 283. Together, the prizes reach R$ 10.9 million. Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results in real time!
Check out this Monday’s lotteries (15/8)
Lotofcil 2599 – R$ 4 million
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 13 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 22 – 23
prize
15 hits: 3 winning bets, BRL 1,183,110.65
14 hits: 445 winning bets, BRL 1,491.60
13 hits: 15253 winning bets, BRL 25.00
12 hits: 186167 winning bets, BRL 10.00
11 hits: 939489 winning bets, BRL 5.00
A bet from Salvador (BA), one from Mafra (SC) and one from So Vincente (SP) will each receive R$ 1,183,110.65.
Next draw: BRL 5 million (8/16)
Quina 5924 – BRL 3.4 million
Check the tens: 25 – 46 – 49 – 73 – 77
prize
5 hits: there were no winners
4 hits: 88 winning bets, R$ 4,227.12
3 hits: 4,763 winning bets, BRL 74.38
2 hits: 109,962 winning bets, BRL 3.22
Next draw: BRL 9.5 million (8/16)
Lotomania 2352 – BRL 3.3 million
Check the tens: 00 – 08 – 09 – 18 – 24 – 30 – 31 – 41 – 43 – 44 – 48 – 55 – 72 – 73 – 83 – 84 – 88 – 89 – 95 – 97
prize
20 hits: no hits
19 hits: 3 winning bets, R$ 69,394.73
18 hits: 55 winning bets, R$ 2,365.73
17 hits: 551 winning bets, R$ 236.14
16 hits: 3323 winning bets, BRL 39.15
15 hits: 14343 winning bets, BRL 9.07
0 hits: no hits
Next draw: BRL 4.1 million (8/17)
Super Seven 283 – R$ 150 thousand
1st column: 9
2nd column: 6
3rd column: 0
4th column: 6
5th column: 8
6th column: 2
7th column: 0
prize
7 hits: there were no winners
6 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 18,085.76
5 hits: 18 winning bets, R$ 1,435.37
4 hits: 398 winning bets, R$ 64.91
3 hits: 3,705 winning bets, BRL 5.00
Next draw: BRL 200 thousand (17/8)