Luan Santana comes to kisses with great love and gains support: “Lindos”

Luan Santana publicly exposes kiss in his great love

Luan Santana, at 31, is a great country music star who has renewed the music market with his talent and sympathy. Much loved by fans, he has more than 33 million followers on social media.

Luan Santana decided to publicly assume his true love and is being seen by several events very well accompanied by his beloved, Izabela Cunha.

Accustomed to leading a discreet life, Luan Santana is the subject of speculation about his sexuality since he started his career, but proving that he has his preference and, to shut the mouths of the gossips on duty, his assumed relationship with Izabela Cunha goes better than ever.

This past Sunday, August 14th, Luan Santana published a photo carousel with Izabela Cunha. Positioned in front of his private jet, the countryman showed the beauty of his beloved in several clicks, but one of them caught attention for being a kiss – very well given – publicly.

Luan Santana is a little shy when it comes to kissing his beloved at events. He even hesitates not to expose himself so much, however, the romance is so serious and making the musician so happy, that the kiss was published by himself on his Instagram profile.

“My little one..♥️ 🐸”, he wrote Luan Santana in the caption of the photos that he exposed to the fans to be accompanied by Isabela Cunha. Just like his songs, the sertanejo proves that he is a true romantic and eternally in love with his chosen one.

Fans, followers and celebrities did not fail to praise the couple: “Beautiful!”, wrote one of them. “Ceis eh mo bonitin”, wrote the singer Ana Vilela. “Cats!” praised the former The Chef and comedian, Lucas Salles. “The last romantic”, scored another follower of the sertanejo.

IN THE DARKNESS OF THE CINEMA

In July, Luan Santana closed a movie theater at the luxurious JK Iguatemi mall, in São Paulo, for a private screening of the film “Elvis” (2022).

Characterized with a costume very similar to that of the great music star, Elvis Presley (1935-1977), the sertanejo invited some selected friends and was well accompanied by his beloved, where he publicly kissed the paparazzi on duty.