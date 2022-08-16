Lucas Perri terminates with São Paulo in time and will sign permanently with Botafogo, being able to play in 2022

Lucas Perri will be player of Botafogo and will be able to act in 2022. According to journalist Matheus Mandy, the Sao Paulo sent the termination to the Paulista Football Federation (FPF) and got the cancellation in the last minutes of the transfer window.

Thus, the goalkeeper is free to sign permanently with Botafogo, being able to be regularized normally in the BID gives CBF in the next days.

Lucas Perri, 24, was at the Nautical. Botafogo and São Paulo reached an agreement, in which the São Paulo club will keep a percentage of the economic rights.

