Lucas Perri terminates with São Paulo in time and will sign permanently with Botafogo, being able to play this year

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Lucas Perri will be player of Botafogo and will be able to act this year. According to journalist Matheus Mandy, the Sao Paulo sent the termination to the São Paulo Football Federation and got the cancellation in the last minutes of the transfer window.

Thus, the goalkeeper is free to sign permanently with Botafogo, and can be regularized normally at the CBF IDB in the coming days.

Lucas Perri, 24, was at the Nautical. Botafogo and São Paulo reached an agreement, in which the São Paulo club will keep a percentage of the economic rights.

