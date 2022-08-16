Lucy Alves explains relationship with producer: ‘It’s a roll’

Lucy Alves quoted one of the songs from her new album when asked about her relationship with producer Victoria Zanetti: “It’s a roll”, she told the newspaper O Globo.

In the song of the same name, she explains: “A roll that’s almost romance, and not dating and not even a fling.”

Lucy Alves and Victoria Zanetti were caught kissing for the first time in April this year. The actress and singer, who will be the protagonist of the soap opera “Travessia”, spoke about her bisexuality in an interview with Splash columnist Lucas Pasin:

“For me it’s not a taboo, it’s something normal, and I’m happy to be able to show it to people. I’ve always liked talking about my work more and less about my intimacy, but if they talk about it, I’m not afraid.”

Now, to the newspaper O Globo, Lucy talks about how her family reacted when she talked about her sexuality: “My parents are from the countryside, more conservative. I don’t think you can close your eyes to the world. The person says: ‘ Ah, I’m from another time’. And I answer: ‘Okay, it’s from another time, but it’s here and now'”.

“We have to take this to the soap opera, to TV… There was a moment when I asked myself: ‘Can I do this? Will it be good or bad?’ But it’s not like that. It’s a right to be happy and to be who we are. And it’s very liberating when you understand that everything is right”, concludes Lucy Alves.