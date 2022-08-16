Luísa Sonza will debut ‘The Tale of the Two Worlds’ tour at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Luísa Sonza’s concert, on the Sunset stage, at Rock in Rio, will mark the debut of the new tour, “O Conto dos Dois Mundos”. She sings on September 4th, the first Sunday of the festival.

The pop singer announced, this Monday (15), that the new show will remember the different phases of her career. Listen to the podcast below with an interview with Luísa Sonza.

“We have been studying and structuring this project for a few months now. I wanted to provide a special moment with experiences for my fans! trajectory, creative process and much more”, says Luísa in a note.

“In addition, a variety of exclusive content, pieces and stories will be made available in a way that no one has ever seen. This is one of my main projects of the year, and I am very happy that it will become a reality”, he adds.

Due to the time at the festival, the show will be in a reduced version and will also have the participation of the Minas Gerais singer Marina Sena.

To g1, the singer said that playing at the festival is “a dream come true”. On the same day, Gilberto Gil will close the Sunset stage with a show with his family.

The premiere of the full show of the new tour will take place in São Paulo, on October 1st, at Arca space. Sales start on Thursday (18), from 12 pm, through the official website.

Songs like “Fazendo Assim”, “Boa Menina”, “Braba” and “Garupa” mix with the hits from the album “Doce 22” on the tour, which should follow through Brazil in the coming months.

2 of 2 Luísa Sonza will debut new tour at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Publicity/Rodolfo Magalhães Luísa Sonza will debut new tour at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Publicity/Rodolfo Magalhães

Luísa is in a good phase in national pop, scoring one hit after another. The most recent is “Cachorrinhas”, a trap in which she sings about pet dogs.

Previously, “Sentadona”, with Davi Kneip, Mc Frog and DJ Gabriel do Borel, and “Hotel Caro”, with Baco Exu do Blues, were also among the most listened to songs on Spotify in Brazil.

‘Sit DONA’: how funk recorded on cell phone by DJ from Minas Gerais exploded in a female remix by Luisa Sonza

how funk recorded on cell phone by DJ from Minas Gerais exploded in a female remix by Luisa Sonza PROFILE: Why was 2021 the year of Luísa Sonza?

After the success of “Sweet 22”, she should continue releasing singles until the end of the year. The third album is slated for 2023.