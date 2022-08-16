Lula and Bolsonaro choose symbolic cities to start campaigns

posted on 08/16/2022 05:46 / updated 08/16/2022 05:47



(credit: MAURO PIMENTEL)

Appealing to the symbolism of the city in which he claims to have been “reborn”, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) chose to start his re-election campaign to the Presidency of the Republic in the “exact place” where he took the stab in the pre-campaign period of 2018: the sidewalk of corner between Halfeld and Batista de Oliveira streets, in the center of Juiz de Fora (MG). His main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), chose ABC Paulista, birthplace of the union movement and the PT, to officially open the campaign to return to the Planalto Palace.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), as of today, candidates will be able to start electoral propaganda, with rallies and distribution of graphic material, such as “santinhos” and stickers.

According to the campaign committee’s schedule, Jair Bolsonaro will land this morning at the municipal air club, where he will have a closed meeting with evangelical communities. Then, according to state deputy Bruno Engler (PL-MG), one of the organizers of the agenda, he will greet supporters and ride a motorcycle through the city of Zona da Mata in Minas Gerais to the place of the stabbing. There, he will climb on an electric trio and give a speech, finalizing the day’s schedule. The initial forecast was that the president would visit Santa Casa, but the possibility was discarded. Presidential security has been beefed up.

“The president will come here, make his speech at the exact place where he was stabbed and had his 2018 campaign interrupted. He arrives at noon to make his speech, starting the reelection campaign in the place where he was born from. new”, said the deputy.

Bolsonaro will focus his speech – loaded with sentimentality with the memory of the attack – on the government’s actions to improve economic indicators and increase Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600. The president will not give up highlighting ideological agendas, he will reinforce attacks on the electoral system, repeating calls for “auditable elections”, will not fail to sting former President Lula, recalling cases of corruption. At the other end, he will wave it to women and young people, audiences in which he faces widespread rejection, according to polls.

Minas Gerais, the second largest electoral college in the country, is considered a decisive state in elections. On the 15th of last month, Bolsonaro was in Juiz de Fora, when he participated in a service at the 43rd State Convention of the Assemblies of God (Conamad). At the evangelical event, he recalled the attack.

“After almost four years, I return to Juiz de Fora. Most doctors who saw me in that state said that for every 100 people who are stabbed like that, only one has a chance of surviving. Some think it’s luck. I think it’s something else: it’s the hand of God. Or rather, I’m sure”, he said at the time.





Origins

Former president Lula planned to start his agenda, today, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, in a visit to the MWM Motores e Geradores factory, in the early morning. However, according to his adviser, the visit was canceled due to lack of time to organize security procedures, which will be reinforced because of the political tension surrounding the elections.

In the afternoon, the PT will go to the Volkswagen factory, in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC region of São Paulo. In addition to being strategic, the choice of location is also symbolic, as Lula began his political career in the region’s metalworkers’ union and has already worked at the automaker’s factory. The city — the B of São Paulo’s ABC — is also the birthplace of the Workers’ Party. At the end of the afternoon, Lula will go to the inauguration of Alexandre de Moraes as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília.

On Thursday, the PT candidate will dedicate his agenda to the Minas Gerais voter, the day after President Bolsonaro’s visit to Juiz de Fora. Lula will go to Belo Horizonte, where he will speak at a rally in the capital of Minas Gerais alongside the candidate for state government by the PSD, former mayor Alexandre Kalil, supported by the PT.