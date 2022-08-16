Lula confirms presence and can meet Bolsonaro at the TSE

Alexandre de Moraes will take office in the Court and invited the current president and the former heads of the Plateau

Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed that he will be inaugurated by Alexandre de Moraes as head of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The information was released by PT’s advice on Monday (15.Aug.2022).

The decision was taken on Friday (12.Aug.2022), as informed by the Power 360 on Saturday (13.Aug). The PT wants to convey a message of institutional appreciation.

Moraes assumes a 2-year term as president of the TSE. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday (Aug 16), in Brasília. The minister invited all the former presidents of the Republic and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Bolsonaro was personally invited. He is expected at the ceremony, but there is still no official confirmation about his attendance. If he goes, Moraes’ inauguration will put him and Lula, protagonists of this year’s election, in the same environment.

The day of Moraes’ inauguration is also the official start of the campaign. Candidates may ask for a vote explicitly.

Both Lula and Bolsonaro have commitments in other cities on the same day of the ceremony:

– visit the MWM Motores e Geradores factory at 7 am in São Paulo and the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo at 2 pm. The idea is to fly to Brasília afterwards; Bolsonaro – has a campaign act at 11 am in Juiz de Fora (MG), the same city where he was attacked with a knife in September 2018.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), Moraes personally went to Palácio do Planalto, accompanied by fellow minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who will be deputy to the Court, to deliver the inauguration invitation to Bolsonaro.

The visit of the minister of the TSE and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to the Planalto was articulated by ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Jorge Oliveira (TCU). It is an attempt to reduce friction between Bolsonaro and Moraes.

Alexandre de Moraes assumes the presidency of the TSE in place of Edson Fachin, who has held the post since February this year.

the last search PowerDate, released on August 4, shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro has 35%.