Lula elected will be the biggest electoral fraud on the planet, says Ciro

Pedetista called the former president “corrupt, demagogue and populist”, but assessed that PT would be from the “camp of democracy”

The PDT candidate for Planalto Ciro Gomes again criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during an interview with the program Live Wheelgives TV Culture.

According to Ciro, the expectation for “picanha and beer” with the possible election of the PT, in reference to speeches made by the former president, will be the “biggest electoral fraud on planet earth”.

“If he is elected, if I cannot save Brazil from this hateful polarization and Lula is elected with this expectation”, evaluated Ciro, the result “it will be a disaster” For the country.

The pedestrian also considered Lula a “demagogue” by the approval of drug law in 2006, which, according to him, contributed to putting “almost 800 thousand young blacks and poor people from the periphery in jail”. Ciro promised to repeal the legislation, also evaluated by the PT campaign.

Although he stated that Lula is “frozen in time” and that does not have the “lower morale” to point out alleged corrupt practices in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro denied that he was a “threat” to the smoothness of the electoral system.

“Lula is corrupt, a demagogue, a populist, but he is from the field of democracy”, said Cyrus.

BRAZIL AID

Asked about the war lives between Lula and Bolsonaro over the weekend for the maintenance of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600, Ciro said he intends to raise the program to a “constitutional status”.

called “Universal Minimum Income Eduardo Suplicy”, in honor of the former senator, Ciro said that the program will be one of the “3 legs of the pension model” of your government.

“I will end this political pranks of humiliating our people on the eve of every election”, he stated.

RESEARCHES

Ciro also evaluated that polls funded by financial institutions would be one of the “impertinences of this corruption of customs” in the country.

According to him, the practicesystematizes the psychological effect of anticipating the popular decision”.

“Banks pay for surveys, but they also define how they are read”, he stated.

CAMPAIGNS START ON THE 3rd

As of this Tuesday (Aug 16), the official period of the 2022 electoral campaign begins. The placement of advertisements with the display of numbers and the request for votes from candidates and parties will be allowed. The 1st round of elections will be on October 2.

in the last search PowerDate, held from July 31 to August 2, Ciro registered 7% of voting intentions. There were 3,500 interviews carried out in 322 municipalities of the 27 units of the Federation. The next round of PowerDate will be announced on Wednesday (Aug 17).