Lula’s campaign opening act is canceled for security reasons

PT would participate in an act at the factory door in São Paulo, but the security team identified risks

The 1st act that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would do to debut his official campaign on Tuesday (16.Aug.2022) was canceled due to risks to his safety. The PT would participate in an event at the door of MWM Motores e Geradores at 7 am, in São Paulo.

According to the secretary general of Força Sindical, João Carlos Gonçalves, known as Juruna, the union members of the entity had already been invited and, many, were moving to the capital of São Paulo.

“It took us by surprise because everything was already right. The unionists were already prepared to go and support Lula”, told the Power360.

The entity, however, was informed by the campaign’s security team that the chosen location was not suitable and, therefore, the act would be cancelled.

In a note, Lula’s press office informed that the act was canceled “due to lack of time to carry out security verification procedures”. The press office, however, officially announced the event a few hours earlier.

Despite the cancellation of the agenda, other events scheduled for the 1st day of the official campaign are maintained.

On Tuesday afternoon, at 2 pm, Lula visits the Volkswagen do Brasil factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). At 7:00 pm, PT participates in the inauguration ceremony of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília.