Magalu has meat that can make products cost twice as much

The UOL portal did a research on Magalu and saw that a refrigerator purchased this way, and paid in 18 months, has doubled its value.

Maybe you don’t know, but consumers who shop at Magalu for “Carnezinho Gostoso” can have the price of their products doubled. In short, installments through the booklet require a down payment of 30%. Despite this, it has very high interest rates.

Purchases in installments

Shopping in installments is one of the only options for many people to purchase higher value items. As a result, companies offer the option of carnê, or store card for those who do not have a credit card. An example of this is Magalu, which offers meat to its customers.

However, the UOL portal did a search on Magalu and saw that a refrigerator purchased this way, and paid in installments over 18 months, has doubled its value. That is, it goes from R$ 3,400 to R$ 6,800, which points to a 96% increase in the value of the product sold.

Despite this, it is important to mention that not all items have such high interest rates in Magalu. A Probel Queen mattress, for example, costs R$ 2,360, but in the booklet it is R$ 3,130, in 18 installments. Thus, there is an increase of 33% of the original value.

Why is Magalu’s meat so high?

In a note, Magalu disputes the numbers and says that interest rates are in line with the market. In addition, he states that the preference is for the use of company cards. The Magalu Card and the Magalu Card correspond to 35% of sales in stores. The meat represents only 6% of sales.

In short, this payment method was brought by the president of the board of Magalu, Luiza Helena Trajano. The goal is to help around 10 million customers who are already registered with the company, as well as facilitate the purchase process.

Generally, companies buy products from suppliers and have a term to pay much shorter than that offered to customers. Given this, it is necessary to use interest rates to reduce the deficit. Thus, the longer the term to pay, the higher the interest rate charged. In addition, the risk of default also raises interest at the time of purchase.

