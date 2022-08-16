Maiara stumbles, almost falls on show and becomes a meme: “Nothing brings me down”

Maiara barely suffered a fall on Sunday night (14/8). As soon as she arrived for a show in Araras, in the interior of São Paulo, the singer was greeting the fans, when she tripped and only didn’t fall because she was supported by one of her producers.

Maraisa’s sister and duo partner faced the situation with good humor and shared the moment on Instagram. “Me arriving at the ride, thinking I’m beautiful, and life literally trying to bring me down! Thank you @juninho_moreira25 for being my foundation for over 10 years! I arrived Macaws!!!! Today, nothing brings me down”, wrote the sertaneja in the caption of the publication.

Later, during the show in Araras, the duo commented on the near fall. Maraisa brought up the subject while playing with the intense way in which her sister usually drinks. “The gossip Instagram (profiles), Leo Dias and TV shows know what happens when Maiara drinks. When Maiara drinks, people, she doesn’t stop singing and doesn’t stop drinking,” she said.

“Even, when I arrived here, they wanted to knock me down, but they couldn’t and I’m going to knock this glass down today”, said Maiara amused as she lifted the glass of drink in her hand.

