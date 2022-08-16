Maju Coutinho is caught in a bikini in a rare moment of relaxation with her husband

Presenter of ‘Jornal Hoje’, Maju Coutinho enjoys a morning on the beach with her husband and is caught; see photos

The journalist Maju Coutinho was caught in a rare moment of relaxation this Tuesday (16).

Early in the morning, the presenter of the Newspaper Today was clicked while enjoying a beach in the south of Rio de Janeiro next to her husband, Augustine Paulo Moura. They dove together and even exchanged kisses.

Maju appeared in a colorful bikini and shorts that revealed her anchor-shaped body. Her hair, braided, was tied back to make it easier to run and enter the sea.

The couple has been together since 2009, when they got married in São Paulo. Agostinho is a publicist and, unlike his wife, lives far from the spotlight. Check out:

WITH THE FATHER

Maju Coutinho started the week in style by sharing a very rare click with his father, Joao Raimundo Coutinho.

the commander of Fantastic took advantage of his 78th birthday to make an emotional tribute, accompanied by a record in which they appear hugging.

“And the man who taught me that what you take from this life is what you eat, what you drink and what you play with arrived at the age of 78: my father. Great João Raimundo Coutinho who teaches, writes, sings, enchants, inspires and enlightens us. I love you dad“, said she, who doesn’t usually share much of her personal life on the web.