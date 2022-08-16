Man caught dragging shark onto New York beach

Images of an as-yet-unidentified man dragging a shark onto New York’s Long Island beach sparked outrage over the weekend. The record, made on Sunday (14), was featured in the New York Post.

On video, the man can be seen standing in the shallows before pulling a gray shark by the tail, towards the surface.

The animal tries to break free and swim back into the water, but it keeps trying to pull the critter to the sand. In other photos, another bather appears helping the man pull the shark out of the water.

The New York Post released one of the videos, in which it is possible to hear the screams of other bathers, frightened by the scene.

The images were criticized on social media, with users commenting on the attitude.

“Any reason for them to get that shark out of the water? [em seu próprio] habitat?” asked one. “I wish the shark had bitten this guy. Leave the animals alone!” said another.

Image: Jam Press Vid/@yessiririesher/LOCA

The creature was apparently a tiger shark, a species known only from incidents with humans when disturbed, according to the NY Post.

Recently, Smith Point Beach was the scene of two shark incidents. On July 13, a 41-year-old surfer was rushed to a hospital after being bitten by a 1.2 meter tiger shark while in the water on his board.

The victim had a cut on her leg but survived, according to the newspaper. And on July 3, a young lifeguard was bitten in the chest and right hand by a shark estimated to be 1.5 meters long.

The lifeguard — who was in the midst of a training exercise — fought the beast with his bare hands before reaching shore. He was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Shark incidents on Long Island “are extremely rare,” according to local officials, but have increased in frequency lately.