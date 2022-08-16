Manoel Soares lived on the street for 4 months and was a security guard for transvestites

Journalist and TV Globo presenter Manoel Soares, 43, has lived on the street and was a security guard for transvestites during this period. He made the revelation that he was homeless in Porto Alegre. From Salvador, he moved in 1997 to Rio Grande do Sul and continued there until 2016.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @manoelsoaresManoel Soares lived on the street for 4 months and was a security guard for transvestites

“Around 1999, the jobs we received dropped, we were left with nothing. My brother, who had gone with me, came back and I became homeless. He was 19 to 20 years old,” he gave details to the show’s presenters, Igor Cavalari and Thiago Marques.

“In the North [de Porto Alegre] there was an overpass and I started sleeping there. I would lie there at 11 o’clock at night, at 5 o’clock in the morning the trucks were already starting to snore, you would get up and tidy up. I stayed in this skin for about four months”, explained Manoel.

“At night, you end up finding ways to support yourself. There were some transvestites in the front street that nobody took care of ‘them’. Homophobes went there, threw rocks at ‘them’ and such. ‘They’ called me to, if someone did something to ‘them’, I was to run after the guys”, he added, erroneously referring to male transvestites.

“I was a security guard for transvestites at night. ‘The guys’ prostituting themselves there, on Francisco Trein Street, was a little further on… We’re talking about a guy in his early 20s, big black, without any malice in life”, said the presenter of “Encontro with Patrícia Poeta” (TV Globo).