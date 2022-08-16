Maraisa, without Maiara, thrills fans at a show and announces news

– Continues after announcement –



This Tuesday, August 16th, Maraisa gained great prominence on the web when appearing playing the piano in one of the shows of Maiara and Maraisa. Thus, without her sister, the sertaneja put on a show of her own.

In addition to sharing these more than special photos, Maraisa also ended up making a confession about her last show. Thus, she emphasized that the love of her fans always fills her with great joy.

“How good it is to be positively surprised. Thank you, Araras-SP, I loved our night, being able to put on a show for you, celebrating the 160th anniversary of the city and receiving all this affection in return, it was very good!! What a wonderful night, you made my heart happy and radiant!!”he said.

Maraisa and success in Brazil

Without a doubt, Maiara and Maraisa are a great success throughout Brazil. The duo drags millions of fans to all their shows, daily. Even through Instagram, she makes a point of thanking them for all the affection they have been receiving over the last few years.

In addition, she also recently announced something more than special: “launched, people! “Perfect to Stay Alone” is available on all digital platforms, choose your favorite and play there…. We want to see you guys listening to this beautiful song by @murilohuff and we were happy to participate “. Thus, it is worth remembering that the song has the participation of Murilo Huff, Marília Mendonça’s ex-husband.

