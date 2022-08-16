Marcelo, Letícia Ferreira and change against Palmeiras

Credit: Fluminense, Marcelo visits Xerém (Photo: Official Site)

Fluminense is one of the teams that could be about to receive big changes in the coming days. With a special visit on Monday (15) from Marcelo to Xerém, he left many fans dreaming of a renewal in the team. In addition, there are also news for women and a change of date by the CBF, follow more.

Visit of left-back Marcelo to Xerém

Those who follow Mercado da Bola already know about the undertakings of the Carioca team to hire Marcelo. This telenovela seems to have gained another chapter, as today the ex-merengue followed the training of the main team at CT Vale das Laranjeiras.

The great defender was raised in the basic categories of Flu and had a long conversation with the players of Tricolor carioca. In an interview after the fans asked for his return, Marcelo was emphatic: “It is an honor and a pride to return where I learned everything in life. I am forever grateful to Fluminense. Boltar here and see that the essence has not changed, people continue with the same desire to teach children. That for me is a victory.”

About a future defending the shirt again said nothing about a possible fate. Remembering that the side is without a club after leaving the merengue team, even after speculation in France, Turkey and Spain, in addition to the carioca team.

CBF changes date of Fluminense x Palmeiras do Brasileirão

An important change was registered in the CBF for the Brasileirão. The match valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão de Fluminense x Palmeiras, which was scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at 11 am, was brought forward to Saturday, the 27th at 7 pm. The place of the confrontation did not receive any change and the Maracanã continues.

The change arises as a result of the participation of the São Paulo team in the Libertadores semifinal on the 30th, giving a necessary rest time to fulfill both commitments.

Forward Letícia Ferreira returns to Tricolor carioca

Fluminense celebrated today (15) the signing of Leticia Ferreira. The reinforcement arrives from PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands and returns to the team after a great spell abroad. The first time she wore the Tricolor shirt, she played 22 matches and scored 15 goals in the Campeonato Carioca, winning the individual top scorer award in the competition.