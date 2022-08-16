Marcelo Serrado Lula

Former supporter of Operation Lava Jato, which led to the arrest of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2018, actor Marcelo Serrado met today with the former president, posed for photos and reinforced his vote for PT, who wants to return to Palácio do Plateau in this year’s elections.

One of the most enthusiastic celebrities of the PT candidacy, Serrado appears next to Lula in a photo shared by the PT candidate on social networks. The actor makes the letter “L” by hand.

“I met with Marcelo Serrado. Great professional with characters in film and television. Let’s go together for the future of Brazil”, he captioned.

Serrado has shown support for Lula since last year, months before the PT made the former president’s candidacy official. According to the actor, one of the main reasons to support the PT’s return to Planalto is due to the “negligence” with which the current administration of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has treated the artistic class.

Marcelo Serrado was a great supporter of Operation Car Wash and even participated in demonstrations alongside personalities such as actress Susana Vieira in a show of support for the then judge Sergio Moro — the actor even played Moro in the movie “Federal Police – A Lei é Para All”, about the task force.

In 2014, Marcelo Serrado also participated in Aécio Neves’ campaign for the presidency. At the time, the PSDB candidate was defeated by Dilma Rousseff from the PT.