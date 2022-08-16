Maria Beltrão ‘disappears’ in ‘Criança Esperança’ and leaves the web intrigued | TV



Tadeu Schimidt and Maria Beltrão in ‘Criança Esperança’ – Reproduction

Published 08/16/2022 09:39

Rio – Presenter Maria Beltrão was one of the highlights of TV Globo’s “Criança Esperança”, on Monday night. But as soon as the official program went live, Maria Beltrão “disappeared” and internet users began to question on Twitter what could have happened to her.

During the break of “Pantanal”, Maria Beltrão appeared in a call with Tadeu Schmidt, calling on the public to watch the attraction after the soap opera and also to make donations. But when “Criança Esperança” went on air, only Marcos Mion, Paulo Vieira, Tadeu Schmidt and Taís Araújo remained as presenters.

The subject quickly became the most commented topics on Twitter and Maria Beltrão herself interacted with an internet user stating that her participation was only really planned to “heat up”.

“Where’s Maria Beltrão?”, asked a person. “What happened to Maria Beltrão? She disappeared from the Criança Esperança program”, said another viewer. “Guys, what about Maria Beltrão’s disappearance? She was excited, Narcisa vibe, on JN’s call, Criança Esperança started, she disappeared”, lamented another fan.

An internet user then stated that her participation should only be in the “warm up”. “That… it wasn’t hot. I was hot”, confirmed the presenter.