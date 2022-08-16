Maria Beltrão explains why she was not on the live

Presenter of “É de Casa”, Maria Beltrão, 50, was present during the warm-up of “Criança Esperança” on TV Globo’s programming last night, but disappeared when the program went live and generated questions on social networks. : What happened to her?
During the break of the soap opera “Pantanal”, for example, the presenter appeared alongside Tadeu Schmidt and guests calling the public to watch the attraction and donate to help entities that provide assistance to children throughout Brazil.
However, as soon as the singers L7nnon and Ludmilla opened the attraction, only the names of Marcos Mion, Paulo Vieira, Tadeu Schmidt and Taís Araújo were shown on the screen as the special presenters of the night of “Criança Esperança”.
Quickly, Maria Beltrão’s absence from the live attraction became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.
Faced with the repercussion and questioning of her absence, the presenter of “É de Casa” interacted with columnist Chico Barney, from splashexplaining that she was only invited to be present in the heat of the attraction.
“That’s it! I was in the heat… I was just in the heat”, wrote the journalist.
Bonner praises Marcos Mion
In the warm-up phase of “Criança Esperança”, the “Jornal Nacional” opened space for presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos to talk with the presenters invited to the attraction.
Marcos Mion then stole the show by giving Bonner a special ‘good night’. The journalist, in turn, surprised the presenter of “Caldeirão” by telling him that he approved of being hired at the Rio station.
Let me tell you that not just me, but the entire Jornal Nacional team celebrate your arrival at Globo. I have been with the company for over 30 years and I don’t remember seeing anyone celebrate as much as you come to work at Globo. So, our good night is for you, Taís, Maria, Tadeu, for Paulo Vieira, you are shining in the “JN” with justice and helping to put even more gas in Criança Esperança. Thank you so much for being with us.
William Bonner
Surprised by the message, Marcos Mion declared himself to the presenter of “JN”. “Thank you Bonner, I love you,” he finished.