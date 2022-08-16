Maria Beltrão explains why she was not on the live

Presenter of “É de Casa”, Maria Beltrão, 50, was present during the warm-up of “Criança Esperança” on TV Globo’s programming last night, but disappeared when the program went live and generated questions on social networks. : What happened to her?

During the break of the soap opera “Pantanal”, for example, the presenter appeared alongside Tadeu Schmidt and guests calling the public to watch the attraction and donate to help entities that provide assistance to children throughout Brazil.

However, as soon as the singers L7nnon and Ludmilla opened the attraction, only the names of Marcos Mion, Paulo Vieira, Tadeu Schmidt and Taís Araújo were shown on the screen as the special presenters of the night of “Criança Esperança”.

Quickly, Maria Beltrão’s absence from the live attraction became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter.

What happened to Maria Beltrão? Did you disappear from the Criança Esperança program? I saw her only on JN’s call. then escaped @Crian_Esperanca — Luciana (@ Luciana8Amorim) August 16, 2022

Guys, what about the disappearance of Maria Beltrão? She was excited, Narcisa vibe, on JN’s call, Criança Esperança started, she disappeared.#Child Hope — Tércio Silveira (@terciors) August 16, 2022

Faced with the repercussion and questioning of her absence, the presenter of “É de Casa” interacted with columnist Chico Barney, from splashexplaining that she was only invited to be present in the heat of the attraction.

“That’s it! I was in the heat… I was just in the heat”, wrote the journalist.

That!!! Did you not warm up ?????? — Maria Beltrão (@beltraomaria) August 16, 2022

I was just in the heat?????? — Maria Beltrão (@beltraomaria) August 16, 2022

Bonner praises Marcos Mion

In the warm-up phase of “Criança Esperança”, the “Jornal Nacional” opened space for presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos to talk with the presenters invited to the attraction.

Marcos Mion then stole the show by giving Bonner a special ‘good night’. The journalist, in turn, surprised the presenter of “Caldeirão” by telling him that he approved of being hired at the Rio station.

Let me tell you that not just me, but the entire Jornal Nacional team celebrate your arrival at Globo. I have been with the company for over 30 years and I don’t remember seeing anyone celebrate as much as you come to work at Globo. So, our good night is for you, Taís, Maria, Tadeu, for Paulo Vieira, you are shining in the “JN” with justice and helping to put even more gas in Criança Esperança. Thank you so much for being with us.

William Bonner

Surprised by the message, Marcos Mion declared himself to the presenter of “JN”. “Thank you Bonner, I love you,” he finished.