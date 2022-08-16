Market cuts 2022 inflation forecast for seventh week in a row

The Central Bank (BC) released on the morning of this Monday, 15th, another edition of the Focus Bulletin, with updated financial market perspectives on the Brazilian economy. Among the highlights, analysts reduced the inflation estimate for 2022 from 7.11% to 7.02%.

This was the seventh drop followed by the inflation projection, in a survey by the Central Bank that heard more than 100 financial institutions. The downward trend has been taking place amid recent implementations of tax exemptions on fuel and energy.

Focus highlights of 08/12/2022: check the market projections for the Brazilian economy. https://t.co/oaTcjfYGGt pic.twitter.com/Kk5UhGBHLU — Central Bank BR (@BancoCentralBR) August 15, 2022

The National Monetary Council (CMN) inflation target for 2022 is 3.5% and will be considered fulfilled if it fluctuates between 2% and 5%. The Central Bank has already admitted, however, that it will burst the target ceiling, as it did in 2021.

Measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), Brazil’s inflation fell by almost 0.7% in July, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on August 9. The reduction is the largest in the historical series started in 1980.

In the year, accumulated inflation is 4.77% and, in the last 12 months, 10.07%, according to the IBGE survey.

Also according to the BC bulletin released this Monday, the economists consulted began to project a rise in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year of 2%, the same value worked out by the Ministry of Economy. It was the seventh upward revision made by financial institutions.