Markets this Tuesday, iron ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

corporate news

Itaúsa announces payment of interest on capital

Yduqs loses in 2Q22

Melnick: profit jumps 141% and company announces dividend

Prio temporarily interrupts production at Campo de Frade

CSN Mineração reports net income of R$826 million in 2Q22

CSN reports 93% lower profit in 2Q22

Results from Nubank, Rede D’or, Vibra, Méliuz, Renova and other companies

Caixa Seguridade reports a 59.6% increase in profit in 2Q22

BlackRock acquires Embraer shares

IRB

IRB (IRBR3) had a net loss of R$373.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. This amount corresponds to an increase of 80.4% in relation to the loss in 2Q21.

According to IRB, the main impacts were due to the loss ratio of the Agro segments due to climatic factors.

The premium issued totaled BRL 1.685 billion between April and June 2022, a decrease of 22% compared to 2Q21.

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h56)

China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.05% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): -0.01% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -1.05% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.59%

London (FTSE 100): +0.60%

Brent Oil: -1.02% (US$94.1). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -0.64% ($88.8)

Bitcoin futures: +0.13% ($24,035)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange, in China, was down 0.2% at 720 yuan ($106). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:55 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.22% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.23%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.22%.

