Markets this Tuesday, iron ore, oil and news from stock exchange companies

corporate news
Itaúsa announces payment of interest on capital
Yduqs loses in 2Q22
Melnick: profit jumps 141% and company announces dividend
Prio temporarily interrupts production at Campo de Frade
CSN Mineração reports net income of R$826 million in 2Q22
CSN reports 93% lower profit in 2Q22
Results from Nubank, Rede D’or, Vibra, Méliuz, Renova and other companies
Caixa Seguridade reports a 59.6% increase in profit in 2Q22
BlackRock acquires Embraer shares
IRB
IRB (IRBR3) had a net loss of R$373.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. This amount corresponds to an increase of 80.4% in relation to the loss in 2Q21.
According to IRB, the main impacts were due to the loss ratio of the Agro segments due to climatic factors.
The premium issued totaled BRL 1.685 billion between April and June 2022, a decrease of 22% compared to 2Q21.
Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h56)
China (Shanghai Comp.): +0.05% (trade closed)
Japan (Nikkei 225): -0.01% (trade closed)
Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -1.05% (trade closed)
Germany (DAX): +0.59%
London (FTSE 100): +0.60%
Brent Oil: -1.02% (US$94.1). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.
WTI Oil: -0.64% ($88.8)
Bitcoin futures: +0.13% ($24,035)
Iron ore
The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange, in China, was down 0.2% at 720 yuan ($106). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html
New York stock futures
At 7:55 am on Wall Street, Dow Jones futures were down 0.22% and S&P 500 futures were down 0.23%. Nasdaq futures were down 0.22%.
