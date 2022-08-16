Marvel’ Spider-Man Remastered is already full of mods on PC

With less than a week of release, the title already has several curious changes

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered came out for PC at the end of last week, and with that something important is already happening in the game: the mods. In a few days, users have already managed to make the Spider man in Stan Lee, Kingpin and in Miles Morales himself.

In general, the modifications use the assets of the game, for now, so we still don’t have situations like CJ, GTA San Andreas, swinging in the spider’s webs. What we have is Miles Morales in his casual outfit used in the game, Peter Parker, Stan Lee, Mary Jane or even the Abrute – recalling the times of the first Spider-Man movie game for the PS2, which allowed similar characters to be used. .

Another option of modinterestingly, leaves Spider-Man glowing in the dark – something that does not change the perception of enemies, since it was not programmed into their artificial intelligence, but gives a very interesting look to the hero of Marvel.

Gameplay changes

Beyond the mods of the protagonist’s look, several modifications have also been made available that allow situations such as modifying the general appearance of the title to make it look like a more cinematic or noir experience, or even disabling the game’s interface so that only Spider-Man is visible on the screen, together of the city and possible enemies.

The most interesting thing is that all of this was done in just one week – who knows what the future holds for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC in a few months, right? Expectations for other characters, even the Marvel or A.Dplus even fan-created stories exist, and they can certainly help the success of this game – which is already the second biggest release in the world. Sony at the Steam.

Anyway, with mod or without, the title is excellent, and should be played by as many people as possible — and its release to Steam cooperates with this, taking the exclusivity only to consoles Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5original home of the hero’s adventure Marvel.

Definitive Hardware Guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: 38-Component Benchmarks

We tested the game running on multiple graphics settings!



