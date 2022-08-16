Matias recovers Heloísa’s baby in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“It’s absurd, doctor! How can a child disappear from his nursery? Someone has to know this cleaning lady! It’s not possible!”, complains Leonidas.
Deputy Salvador (Jorge Lucas) will start the search for the stolen child. Meanwhile, Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) will arrive home believing that his son has been born and will be thrilled with the baby.
“Hi my son! Welcome to the world. He will be called Fernando, after his grandfather”, says Eugênio.
Later, Heloísa will wake up and find that her baby has been stolen. The housewife will suffer greatly from the news.
“I knew something bad was going to happen. When the bastard Matias (Antonio Calloni) threatened my baby, I froze inside. If the birth hadn’t taken place in the hospital, I could have sworn that he was the one to blame for my son’s disappearance”, says Heloísa.
But what Heloísa doesn’t know is that Matias will be the key to solving this mystery. While in the hospital, the former judge saw Úrsula dressed as a nurse. For being in an outbreak, Matias was discredited when he pointed out the villain as responsible for the kidnapping. But willing to gather evidence, Matias will go to Úrsula’s house, get her fake belly in the trash and rescue the baby.
“I am here. I came to return your son, Heloísa. And here is the proof that it was Úrsula who had stolen the boy, Leonidas”, says Matias with the baby in his arms.
Leonidas talks to delegate Salvador about his son’s kidnapping. Ambrose refuses to confirm that Heloísa’s child is Ursula’s. Eugênio gets emotional when he sees Úrsula with the baby in her arms. Matias tells Leonidas that he saw Úrsula in the hospital. Tenório decides to send Bento and Silvana to Rio de Janeiro. Letícia confesses to Giovanna her love for Bento. Matias sees Úrsula discard the false belly. Mariana invites Manuela to open a bakery. Arminda gets information about the expert Diniz and warns Isadora. Matias invades Úrsula’s room and takes the baby to Heloísa.
