Mauro Cezar pins journalist after frustrated negotiation between Flamengo and Oscar: ‘I’m here’

The last few weeks of the transfer market were marked by the negotiation between Oscar and Flamengo, but it did not materialize. After the news of the negative in the negotiations, Mauro Cezar took to social media and provoked journalist Fabrizio Romano because of the jabs of the Italian journalist on the internet.

At the end of July, Fabrizio Romano, from ‘Sky Sports’, published information about the negotiation between Flamengo and Oscar. The Italian journalist even nailed the signing of the contract by the player, but the negotiation was not confirmed. Mauro Cezar, who had denied the agreement reached, took the opportunity and stabbed.

– I’m over here. I have always been. Taking advantage, how do you say “I apologize to Flamengo fans, I was wrong” with an Italian accent? – wrote Mauro Cezar, along with prints of Fabrizio Romano’s tweets about the negotiation.

The story between the two gained repercussion after Mauro responded to Fabrizio Romano’s investigation, when the Italian spoke about the subject for the first time. The Brazilian criticized the way news with an ‘Italian accent’ was considered ‘true’. Romano then began to pin Mauro Cezar in other publications.

On July 30th, Fabrizio Romano responded to a tweet from a follower who made fun of Mauro Cezar. In the publication, the Italian asked why the Brazilian was silent and if his connection in Brazil was bad. Mauro then retrieved the tweet this Monday and spoke out. In another publication, the journalist vented.

– Not a few have accused me of disrespecting the work of another journalist. Absurd! Just reread the tweet below to understand that the criticism went to the mutt complex of many around here. Journalists hit and miss. Brazilians or not – wrote Mauro when referring to the term ‘Italian accent’ in the original publication.