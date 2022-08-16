Meet the fastest commercial plane in the world

THE startup North American Boom Supersonic is making great leaps to make supersonic flights a reality againafter Concorde’s retirement in 2003. Boom announced the new design “eco-friendly” of the Overture — the world’s fastest commercial airliner.

According to Boom, the new design promises to help Overture fly twice the speed of commercial subsonic jets of today, like the Quarterhorse model, from startup Hermeus, for now only available for military use.

The Overture aircraft, scheduled to enter production in 2024, will be able to fly at Mach 1.7 (1.7 times the speed of sound, about 2,099 km/h). According to Kathy Savitt, president of Boom Supersonic, the design refined is the result of 26 million hours of simulation of softwareplus five wind tunnel tests.

“We had to really take the time to learn, iterate, walk,” said Kathy Savitt, in an interview with CNN travel. The new model also has an extra engine and gull wings, which help it reach supersonic speed.

In addition to the title of “the world’s fastest commercial aircraft”, Boom Supersonic is striving to ensure that the Overture is the most sustainable and quietest ultra-fast aircraft ever made. “We are really focused on connecting people,” said the president of startup. “Ultimately, we want the Overture to be the most affordable plane for anyone to fly supersonic.”

other bets

The world has not followed supersonic travel since the last time the Concorde plane flew, on October 24, 2003. In addition to the Overture, which should carry its first passengers in 2029, there is currently a new generation of supersonic aircraft that promises to fly with their aircraft. In the next years.

In 2022, according to a report in the British newspaper The Times, at least two new projects could bring supersonics back to commercial aviation. Among these projects is the Hermeus, for now for military use, capable of flying at Mach 5 (or 6,174 km/h). At that speed, the flight between London and New York would take less than an hour.

Other projects are developed by the company Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, Boom Supersonic, Virgin Galactica, in addition to a partnership between the Russian government and the Mubadala corporation, from the United Arab Emirates. according to The Timesthe engines advanced in performance and they won’t be as inefficient and noisy as the Concorde’s.