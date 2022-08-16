Mega-Sena prize goes to four single bets

08/14/2022

The Mega-Sena maximum prize of R$ 26.6 million came to four single bets made in Ponta Grossa (PR), Morretes (PR), Duque de Caxias (RJ) and Barueri (SP). The 2510 contest was drawn this Saturday (13), in São Paulo and had the following numbers drawn: 08-13-25-32-44-57. According to Caixa, each winning ticket will receive R$ 6,670,155.67.

The corner had 242 winners. Each of the recipients will receive R$ 14,818.18. The court had 10,296 bets contemplated, and each one of those drawn will get the prize of R$ 497.55.

The next Mega-Sena draw, number 2511, is scheduled for next Wednesday (17), starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The estimated prize is R$ 3 million. The minimum bet, which gives the right to choose six tens, costs R$ 4.50, and can be made in lottery and on the internet.

