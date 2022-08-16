Mel Maia dances in a bikini on TikTok and escapes marks

In addition to her talent as an actress, Mayan honey is also a true queen of engagement when it comes to sharing photos and videos on social media. The other day, for example, she posted content on TikTok and left fans and admirers completely enchanted.

in the record, the young woman appears dancing funk, wearing a checkered bikini that further highlighted her toned body and her defined curves. Other details that were highlighted in the publication of the famous were its powerful marks.

Advertising Could not load ad

Amidst the comments, it is possible to see many compliments and affectionate messages. “Such perfection”, “Mel Maia is more beautiful every day”, “What kind of woman is this Brazil? A spectacle”, “It’s just perfect” and “In addition to being talented, she is very hot”, were some reactions.

Mel Maia sent a message to fans

Recently, Mel Maia enjoyed the sunny day at the beach and came across a curious situation. In this ocasion, the actress said she saw a person taking pictures of her from afar, as she was too embarrassed to go to her.

“Guys, I’m going to tell you a secret. When I’m in public and there’s someone sneaking a picture of me, I always know.”she started. “The person may be far away, but I always know when the person is taking my picture. So if you’re taking a picture of me and you think I’m not seeing it… I’m seeing it!”she warned.

That said, the young woman sent a message to her admirers who are ashamed to go to her to ask for photos: “Come and ask, I will never deny”, wrote the artist.

SEE MORE: Mayan honey wears a bikini and Fluminense shirt on a beach day