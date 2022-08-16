Méliuz (CASH3) sees loss jump 6 times in the second quarter, to R$ 28.2 million

Méliuz (CASH3) recorded a consolidated net loss of BRL 28.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an increase of 504.4% compared to the loss reported in the same period in 2021, of BRL 4.658 million, equivalent to to a six-fold worsening, the company said on Monday (15).

The gross volume transacted (GMV) was R$ 1.418 billion between April and June 2022, an increase of 24% over the same period last year.

The total volume of payments (TPV) totaled R$ 804.4 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 5% in the year-on-year comparison.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was negative by R$52 million in 2Q22, against negative R$17.1 million in 2Q21.

Méliuz reported a negative adjusted Ebitda of R$19.3 million, excluding expenses with the development of new products (-R$13.8 million) and extraordinary items (-R$18.9 million), compared to R$3.3 million negative for 1Q22.

According to Méliuz, the result is the result of lower revenue from the Shopping business, due to the seasonality of the period and the slowdown in Brazilian e-commerce in 2Q22.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$ 79.1 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 45% compared to the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses totaled R$133.9 million in 2Q22. “Excluding Bankly expenses (R$13.7 million) and extraordinary items (R$18.9 million), total operating expenses were R$101.3 million, down 7% from 1Q22.”

