Melnick (MELK3) sees profit more than doubling in the second quarter of 2022, to R$ 29.7 million

Melnick Desenvolvimento Imobiliário (MELK3), a builder and developer strategically focused on the South region with operations in real estate projects and urbanization, recorded net income of R$ 29.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 141% higher than the reported in the same stage of 2021, according to a document published this Monday (15).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$25.9 million in 2Q22, a 92% growth compared to 2Q21.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled BRL 305 million in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 66% compared to the same period in 2021.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) reached 8.51% between April and June, an increase of 1.1 percentage point (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

The net financial result was positive by BRL 20.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to BRL 2.8 million positive in the same period in 2021.

Gross profit reached R$64 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 50% compared to the same period in 2021. Adjusted gross margin was 22.3% in 2Q22, down 2.2 pp compared to the margin of 2Q21.

Operating expenses totaled R$43 million in 2Q22, a 33.9% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Return on equity (ROAE) reached 8.51% in 2Q22, up 2.8 pp compared to 2Q21.

The land bank reached R$ 4.1 billion, with R$ 1.2 billion of projects already approved, corresponding to 29% of the lanbank.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net cash was BRL 299.1 million, a decrease of 48.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

