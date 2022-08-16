Melody explains absence from presentation at ‘Caldeirão com Huck’ | celebrities



Melody did not participate in the presentation of her musical partnership at ‘Caldeirão’ – Reproduction / Instagram

Melody did not participate in the presentation of her musical partnership in ‘Caldeirão’Reproduction / Instagram

Published 08/15/2022 18:19

Rio – Melody clarified this Monday (15) the reason for not having performed on “Domingão com Huck” alongside Ana Castela and DJ Chris on Beat. The absence became an issue among netizens and the 15-year-old singer said that she was invited to the attraction but could not get the license signed by a judge to sing the single “Pipoco” with the artists.

“These days, Ana Castile was on ‘Domingão com Huck’, on ‘TVZ’, on ‘Criança Esperança’, and the crowd kept commenting: ‘Why didn’t Melody go? Was Melody not invited?’ Guys, I was invited to all of them,” she said. “It would be really cool to do the feat again with Ana Castela there, singing with her live, however, television shows usually call very late. And to go to those television shows, I need a specific license , the judge has to sign and it always takes time to sign. There is no time to have this license before the program, so that’s why I didn’t go”. she clarified.

Melody stated that the artists do not form a trio, so they could all appear alone on a program promoting their musical partner. “Thank God the feat went very well, I really enjoyed recording with them, they are amazing. But we have a solo career, so the important thing is that they are there doing their show, everything is going well and the music is booming for the three of them, helping the three”, he concluded.