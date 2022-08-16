Melody explains absence from presentation at ‘Caldeirão com Huck’ | celebrities

Melody did not participate in the presentation of her musical partnership in ‘Caldeirão’Reproduction / Instagram
Published 08/15/2022 18:19
Rio – Melody clarified this Monday (15) the reason for not having performed on “Domingão com Huck” alongside Ana Castela and DJ Chris on Beat. The absence became an issue among netizens and the 15-year-old singer said that she was invited to the attraction but could not get the license signed by a judge to sing the single “Pipoco” with the artists.
Melody stated that the artists do not form a trio, so they could all appear alone on a program promoting their musical partner. “Thank God the feat went very well, I really enjoyed recording with them, they are amazing. But we have a solo career, so the important thing is that they are there doing their show, everything is going well and the music is booming for the three of them, helping the three”, he concluded.
Melody explained why she didn’t go to present the hit Pipoco no Domingão, along with Ana Castile.
The singer said she needs a judge’s permission to participate in TV shows, and that she didn’t come in time. But she made it clear that she was invited to perform. pic.twitter.com/bs5jpaTFCd
— Central Reality (@centralreality) August 15, 2022