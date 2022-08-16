Michel Teló is being sought by Justice for not paying debt

Michel Teló is being sought by the Justice of Santa Catarina

the country singer Michel Telo is being sought by the 2nd Civil Court of the Judicial District of Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, to deliver the summons of a process. He became involved in the process after the Tradition Groupwhich he was a part of, sue a transport company.

According to information disclosed by journalist Fábia Oliveira, from EM OFF, Grupo Tradição filed a lawsuit against the company Althaus Transporte LTDA on the grounds that “on November 27, 2003, while traveling on the BR-101 highway, he was surprised by a collision on the rear” it was caused by a company truck.

The lawsuit asked for an amount of 85,104.01 in damages. In the first instance, the requests of Grupo Tradição were upheld. The judge also added that the band would be reimbursed in the amount of 32,852.00, spent on renting another vehicle.

Althaus Transportes LTDA appealed the decision and claimed that it was “the bus driver’s fault, because when he left the gas station on the side of the highway for it to enter, he should have taken extra precautions to avoid the collision”.

Therefore, the judges changed the decision and dismissed the requests made in the action. The sentence has been in compliance since 2020, but the debt has not been remedied. Althaus Transportes LTDA claimed that the amounts due as a result of the action, set at BRL 40,937.03 in 2020, were not paid.

The company claims that it was unsuccessful in finding the legal entity and that “there was not the slightest interest in resolving the conflict by the debtor”. Now, there is a request for the deconstitution of the legal entity and for Michel Teló to be “included as executed” in the action.