Microsoft announces second batch of Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022

And we already have the second batch of Xbox Game Pass games in our hands for August 2022. As we know, the games come out divided into two batches and Microsoft has shown that its partnership with Ubisoft is going from strength to strength.

Microsoft has officially announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass during the second half of August 2022, which also includes the rumored Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 16

Midnight Fight Express (cloud, console and PC) – August 23

Exapunks (PC) – August 25

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30

Immortality (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 30

Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30

Coming soon to @XboxGamePass: Immortality, Tinykin, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and More! https://t.co/ZJsOwMRzyM — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 16, 2022

As mentioned, Microsoft’s announcement confirms the leak referring to Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft’s excellent “mythological” action RPG that will be available from August 30th, as well as the date of Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, revealed by a leak.

IMMORTALITY is also very interesting, awarded a 10 by EDGE: the perfect scores from the English magazine are more unique than rare, so it seems that the new title developed by Sam Barlow deserves our attention. The list, however, is quite varied and opens up for various types of experiences, see also the “urban fighting game” Midnight Fight Express, which we tried out a few weeks ago and were positively impressed.

Source